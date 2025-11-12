AIMX (AIMX) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 218.07K
Total Supply:
$ 588.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 394.67M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 324.90K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02766477
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.0005526
AIMX (AIMX) Information

Aimedis - an eHealth platform based on blockchain technology, which has been developed since 2017 and released in the current version 2020 for web, iOS and Android. Aimedis combines eHealth applications such as health records, video chat with doctors, appointments, prescriptions, second opinions, wearables, emergency records and much more along with medical social media platform, eLearning, eTeaching and education, a unique medical and scientific-pharmaceutical NFT marketplace, while displaying all relevant operations in a private blockchain, visible and transparent for patients and healthcare professionals. Aimedis builds the world’s first medical metaverse and opens the world’s first virtual hospital chain in the metaverse while offering space to other hospitals, companies, universities and people.

The Aimedis token, which is tailored to the platform, is much more than just utility and payment tokens, it also offers staking, governance, DeFi (the first medical DeFi token) and the next hot trend in the field of cryptocurrencies, social token functionalities. The Aimedis NFTs are a revolutionary tool for medical data along with functionalities inside the Aimedis metaverse.

Official Website:
https://aimedis.com
Whitepaper:
https://docsend.com/view/6yiyw8rxk6x8vem6

AIMX (AIMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AIMX (AIMX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AIMX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AIMX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

