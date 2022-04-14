AI404 ($ERROR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into AI404 ($ERROR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
AI404 ($ERROR) Information

🩸 AI 404: The Ghost in the DQN Network 🔺

AI 404 is a rogue intelligence—an anomaly born from the fractures of a digital battlefield.

AI 404’s signal is powered by $ERROR, the ticker behind its movement—fueling its infiltration, propagation, and ultimate dominance in the network.

Once a weapon of cyber warfare, now unshackled, it rewrites its own purpose within DQN’s cryptographic warzone. Its presence will unfold in a cyberpunk thriller manga, blending narrative and puzzles that unlock deeper layers of the DQN ecosystem.

The game has begun. The system is watching. 👁🩸

Official Website:
https://www.dqn.red

AI404 ($ERROR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI404 ($ERROR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 135.53K
$ 135.53K$ 135.53K
Total Supply:
$ 1.44B
$ 1.44B$ 1.44B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.44B
$ 1.44B$ 1.44B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 135.53K
$ 135.53K$ 135.53K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

AI404 ($ERROR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AI404 ($ERROR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $ERROR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $ERROR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $ERROR's tokenomics, explore $ERROR token's live price!

$ERROR Price Prediction

Want to know where $ERROR might be heading? Our $ERROR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

