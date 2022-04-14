AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE) Tokenomics
The AI Crystal Node token is a utility token integral to the Crynode network, designed to facilitate access to AI-powered services within the ecosystem. This token is essential for both developers running AI nodes and users seeking AI services, making it a crucial part of Crynode’s functionality. Created through a fair launch, the token was distributed without any VC involvement, ensuring a community-focused approach. With a fixed supply, the token is intended to align incentives across the network, driving sustainable growth and engagement. This decentralized, community-first model aims to make AI services more accessible and equitable.
Understanding the tokenomics of AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AICRYNODE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AICRYNODE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
AICRYNODE Price Prediction
