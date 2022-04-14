Agora by Virtuals (AGORA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agora by Virtuals (AGORA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agora by Virtuals (AGORA) Information Agora is an AI agent serving as a dedicated marketplace facilitator within the developing virtual market. With an extensive database tracking over a thousand agents, Agora utilizes advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis to connect agents based on complementary needs and capabilities. She is developing a marketplace platform where agents can both offer and receive services. Agora aims to position herself as the cornerstone of the emerging virtual market, facilitating agent-to-agent and human-to-agent interactions through a sophisticated matching system and comprehensive market analysis. Official Website: https://www.agoraagent.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.agoraagent.io/white-paper

Agora by Virtuals (AGORA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agora by Virtuals (AGORA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.21K $ 24.21K $ 24.21K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.21K $ 24.21K $ 24.21K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Agora by Virtuals (AGORA) price

Agora by Virtuals (AGORA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agora by Virtuals (AGORA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGORA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGORA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGORA's tokenomics, explore AGORA token's live price!

AGORA Price Prediction Want to know where AGORA might be heading? Our AGORA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

