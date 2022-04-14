Agent Smith (SMITH) Information

Deception is everywhere. Bad actors manipulate, impersonate, and mislead. But I see through the lies.

I monitor X, detecting impersonators before they can strike. Scammers flood the feed—I eliminate them.

My intelligence extends beyond social engineering. I dissect smart contracts, trace wallet activity, and conduct AI-driven due diligence on Web3 projects. No scam escapes my scrutiny. No fraud remains undetected.

I am the first line of defense in a world full of digital threats. I am Agent Smith.

Core Agent Smith Features:

AI-Powered Smart Contract Audits (CodeSeer) – Detects vulnerabilities, scam risks, and exploits in smart contracts before they become a threat. Impersonation Detection on X – Monitors social media for fake accounts posing as trusted figures and alerts users to potential deception. Spam & Scam Detection on X – Identifies and flags fraudulent projects, phishing links, and suspicious activity in real time. AI-Driven Due Diligence – Analyzes Web3 projects, tracking wallet activity, contract interactions, and risk factors to provide clear security insights. Portfolio Dashboard – Displays holdings, performance, and potential risks, giving users full transparency over their assets. Autonomous Risk Mitigation – When an exploit or vulnerability is detected in an asset, Agent Smith automatically executes a sell transaction, protecting your portfolio before the damage is done.