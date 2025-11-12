AdZilla is a Solana-based meme coin featuring a small, hungry dinosaur that eats and destroys online ads. The goal is to attract non-crypto users into the AdZilla ecosystem through creative advertising campaigns across the web and in-app platforms. AdZilla is not just another meme coin — it’s a fun and engaging brand designed to grow organically by using online ads like banners, native ads, and popups to capture attention worldwide. As people discover AdZilla through ads, they join the community and become part of the expanding ecosystem