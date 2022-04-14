ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Information

"ADAMANT is a true Blockchain messenger, independent from governments, corporations and even developers. It is possible due to a decentralized network infrastructure, fully open source and run by users. ADM is a utility-token supporting decentralized ADAMANT Messenger infrastructure. Blockchain offers superior security and privacy, not available for typical P2P and centralized messengers. Also, Blockchain provides new possibilities. Users can store and transfer cryptos In-Chat with full control of private keys, use ADAMANT as 2FA and more. In ADAMANT, nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the Messenger. ADAMANT utilize Fair Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus, developed in mid 2018. First development steps were made by ADAMANT TECH LABS LP, registered in Ireland. As ADAMANT is decentralized and open source, it is supported and run by community. "