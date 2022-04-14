Wilder World (WILD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wilder World (WILD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wilder World (WILD) Information Wilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD. Official Website: https://www.wilderworld.com/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.wilderworld.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FVvd3s9dZYzsgitkJyWbmycSc8MkYZjyF7oqAEvmSxTZ Buy WILD Now!

Wilder World (WILD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wilder World (WILD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 178.17M $ 178.17M $ 178.17M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 388.26M $ 388.26M $ 388.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 229.45M $ 229.45M $ 229.45M All-Time High: $ 7.418 $ 7.418 $ 7.418 All-Time Low: $ 0.07481866 $ 0.07481866 $ 0.07481866 Current Price: $ 0.4589 $ 0.4589 $ 0.4589 Learn more about Wilder World (WILD) price

Wilder World (WILD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wilder World (WILD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WILD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WILD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WILD's tokenomics, explore WILD token's live price!

