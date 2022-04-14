Vestate (VES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vestate (VES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vestate (VES) Information Vestate leads the Real Estate 3.0 revolution by combining blockchain with Real World Assets (RWAs) in a global property marketplace. It tokenizes commissions, ensuring fair compensation through transparent transactions. The platform is positioned for the future shift to Real Estate 3.0, shaping a more accessible and equitable real estate industry, now with a focus on RWAs Official Website: https://vestate.fund/ Whitepaper: https://docs.vestate.fund/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1f557FB2aa33Dce484902695cA1374F413875519 Buy VES Now!

Market Cap: $ 374.34K
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 143.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.30M
All-Time High: $ 0.0479
All-Time Low: $ 0.001340170733203123
Current Price: $ 0.002605

Vestate (VES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vestate (VES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VES's tokenomics, explore VES token's live price!

