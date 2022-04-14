TROLL (TROLL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TROLL (TROLL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TROLL (TROLL) Information $TROLL is a meme coin on Ethereum that embraces the spirit of internet culture. Official Website: https://troll.run/ Whitepaper: https://pdfhost.io/v/bl.Aawjo8_Trollface Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf8ebf4849f1fa4faf0dff2106a173d3a6cb2eb3a Buy TROLL Now!

TROLL (TROLL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TROLL (TROLL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.21M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 960.42T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.0000001339 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000004633258 Current Price: $ 0.000000004386

TROLL (TROLL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TROLL (TROLL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TROLL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TROLL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TROLL's tokenomics, explore TROLL token's live price!

