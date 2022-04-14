TOMCoin (TOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TOMCoin (TOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TOMCoin (TOM) Information TomCoin is a playful yet serious entry into the cryptocurrency market, inspired by the beloved character Tom from the classic Tom and Jerry series. Combining humor with real financial potential, $TOM aims to engage the community and provide tangible benefits to its holders. Official Website: https://www.clumsytom.io Whitepaper: https://tom-coin.gitbook.io/docs/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=bnb&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x1792d8636A9c70b89022167CCb89fD836a6Ac771 Buy TOM Now!

TOMCoin (TOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TOMCoin (TOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.85M $ 2.85M $ 2.85M All-Time High: $ 0.00391 $ 0.00391 $ 0.00391 All-Time Low: $ 0.000150044720518248 $ 0.000150044720518248 $ 0.000150044720518248 Current Price: $ 0.000285 $ 0.000285 $ 0.000285 Learn more about TOMCoin (TOM) price

TOMCoin (TOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TOMCoin (TOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOM's tokenomics, explore TOM token's live price!

