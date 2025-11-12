iShares 20 Year ETF (TLTON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into iShares 20 Year ETF (TLTON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

iShares 20 Year ETF (TLTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for iShares 20 Year ETF (TLTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.99M $ 18.99M $ 18.99M Total Supply: $ 208.30K $ 208.30K $ 208.30K Circulating Supply: $ 208.30K $ 208.30K $ 208.30K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.99M $ 18.99M $ 18.99M All-Time High: $ 97.4 $ 97.4 $ 97.4 All-Time Low: $ 84.5322239041991 $ 84.5322239041991 $ 84.5322239041991 Current Price: $ 91.15 $ 91.15 $ 91.15 Learn more about iShares 20 Year ETF (TLTON) price Buy TLTON Now!

iShares 20 Year ETF (TLTON) Information Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. Official Website: https://app.ondo.finance/assets/tlton Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x992651BFeB9A0DCC4457610E284ba66D86489d4d

iShares 20 Year ETF (TLTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of iShares 20 Year ETF (TLTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TLTON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TLTON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TLTON's tokenomics, explore TLTON token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of TLTON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

