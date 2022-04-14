TAP Protocol (TAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TAP Protocol (TAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TAP Protocol (TAP) Information Tap Protocol is revolutionizing Bitcoin with the first native Bitcoin smart contract directly accessing UTXO on Bitcoin Layer 1. Through seamless integration, Tap enables a bridge between Ethereum and Bitcoin, allowing for unprecedented native Bitcoin swaps and cross-chain functionality. Official Website: https://www.tap-protocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/Trac-Systems/tap-protocol-specs Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5e7F6e008C6d9D7AD4c7EB75Bd4ce62864cc7454 Buy TAP Now!

TAP Protocol (TAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TAP Protocol (TAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.08M $ 7.08M $ 7.08M All-Time High: $ 12.15 $ 12.15 $ 12.15 All-Time Low: $ 0.34033294759856614 $ 0.34033294759856614 $ 0.34033294759856614 Current Price: $ 0.337 $ 0.337 $ 0.337 Learn more about TAP Protocol (TAP) price

TAP Protocol (TAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TAP Protocol (TAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAP's tokenomics, explore TAP token's live price!

How to Buy TAP
Interested in adding TAP Protocol (TAP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TAP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

TAP Protocol (TAP) Price History Analyzing the price history of TAP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TAP Price History now!

TAP Price Prediction Want to know where TAP might be heading? Our TAP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TAP token's Price Prediction now!

