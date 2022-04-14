Storm Trade (STORM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Storm Trade (STORM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Storm Trade (STORM) Information Storm Trade - is a social-first derivatives platform on Telegram, operating on the TON blockchain. It facilitates trading of cryptocurrencies, forex, equities, and commodities. Official Website: https://storm.tg/ Whitepaper: https://docs.storm.tg/ Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQBsosmcZrD6FHijA7qWGLw5wo_aH8UN435hi935jJ_STORM

Storm Trade (STORM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Storm Trade (STORM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.54M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 258.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.71M All-Time High: $ 0.05753 All-Time Low: $ 0.012536254962051229 Current Price: $ 0.01371

Storm Trade (STORM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Storm Trade (STORM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STORM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STORM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STORM's tokenomics, explore STORM token's live price!

