Smell Token (SML) Information Smell Token (SML), a unique token for participating in fragrance industry's digital transformation. Token holders access various businesses & games on innovative Smell Mafia platform, expanding industry potential through digital scent data. Official Website: https://www.smelltoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.smelltoken.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0xfCB54Da3F4193435184F3F647467e12b50754575 Buy SML Now!

Smell Token (SML) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smell Token (SML), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 12.00B $ 12.00B $ 12.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.66M $ 2.66M $ 2.66M All-Time High: $ 0.027 $ 0.027 $ 0.027 All-Time Low: $ 0.000012748255874351 $ 0.000012748255874351 $ 0.000012748255874351 Current Price: $ 0.0002214 $ 0.0002214 $ 0.0002214 Learn more about Smell Token (SML) price

Smell Token (SML) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Smell Token (SML) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SML tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SML tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SML's tokenomics, explore SML token's live price!

