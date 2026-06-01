What is SCHIZO

SCHIZO (SCHIZO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SCHIZO (SCHIZO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SCHIZO (SCHIZO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SCHIZO (SCHIZO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: -- -- -- All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SCHIZO (SCHIZO) price Buy SCHIZO Now!

SCHIZO (SCHIZO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SCHIZO (SCHIZO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCHIZO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCHIZO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCHIZO's tokenomics, explore SCHIZO token's live price!

SCHIZO Price Prediction Want to know where SCHIZO might be heading? Our SCHIZO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SCHIZO token's Price Prediction now!

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