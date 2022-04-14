Retik Finance (RETIK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Retik Finance (RETIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Retik Finance (RETIK) Information Retik Finance (RETIK) is a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) project revolutionizing global transactions with its innovative suite of financial solutions. Introducing futuristic DeFi Debit Cards, a Smart Crypto Payment Gateway, AI-powered Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending, and a Multi-Chain Non-Custodial Highly Secured DeFi Wallet. Official Website: https://retik.com/ Whitepaper: https://retik.com/retik-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x26ebb8213fb8d66156f1af8908d43f7e3e367c1d Buy RETIK Now!

Retik Finance (RETIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Retik Finance (RETIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 756.60K $ 756.60K $ 756.60K All-Time High: $ 2.49 $ 2.49 $ 2.49 All-Time Low: $ 0.000536187531623132 $ 0.000536187531623132 $ 0.000536187531623132 Current Price: $ 0.0007566 $ 0.0007566 $ 0.0007566 Learn more about Retik Finance (RETIK) price

Retik Finance (RETIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Retik Finance (RETIK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RETIK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RETIK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RETIK's tokenomics, explore RETIK token's live price!

How to Buy RETIK Interested in adding Retik Finance (RETIK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy RETIK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy RETIK on MEXC now!

Retik Finance (RETIK) Price History Analyzing the price history of RETIK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore RETIK Price History now!

RETIK Price Prediction Want to know where RETIK might be heading? Our RETIK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RETIK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!