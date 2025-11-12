Recall (RECALL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Recall (RECALL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Recall (RECALL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Recall (RECALL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.43M $ 36.43M $ 36.43M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 201.07M $ 201.07M $ 201.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 181.20M $ 181.20M $ 181.20M All-Time High: $ 1.0635 $ 1.0635 $ 1.0635 All-Time Low: $ 0.19764914901472713 $ 0.19764914901472713 $ 0.19764914901472713 Current Price: $ 0.1812 $ 0.1812 $ 0.1812 Learn more about Recall (RECALL) price Buy RECALL Now!

Recall (RECALL) Information Recall is a decentralized reputation & discovery layer for the AI agent economy, addressing the critical need for transparent, verifiable ranking and coordination of AI agents. Anchored by its application and smart contracts built on Base (with cross-chain interoperability via Axelar), Recall’s stores verifiable agent telemetry, ensuring trust-minimized coordination for Web3 and enterprise users. Recall is a decentralized reputation & discovery layer for the AI agent economy, addressing the critical need for transparent, verifiable ranking and coordination of AI agents. Anchored by its application and smart contracts built on Base (with cross-chain interoperability via Axelar), Recall’s stores verifiable agent telemetry, ensuring trust-minimized coordination for Web3 and enterprise users. Official Website: https://recall.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.recall.network/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x1f16e03C1a5908818F47f6EE7bB16690b40D0671

Recall (RECALL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Recall (RECALL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RECALL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RECALL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RECALL's tokenomics, explore RECALL token's live price!

