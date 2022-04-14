Reploy (RAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Reploy (RAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Reploy (RAI) Information Reploy is a self learning neural network and the world’s first proprietary AI language model finetuned on 728M Solidity parameters, built to understand, generate, and elevate human creativity and productivity like never before. Official Website: https://www.reploy.ai/ Whitepaper: https://www.reploy.ai/docs Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc575BD129848Ce06A460A19466c30E1D0328F52C Buy RAI Now!

Reploy (RAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Reploy (RAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.77M $ 5.77M $ 5.77M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.77M $ 5.77M $ 5.77M All-Time High: $ 14 $ 14 $ 14 All-Time Low: $ 0.12122974029812877 $ 0.12122974029812877 $ 0.12122974029812877 Current Price: $ 0.5773 $ 0.5773 $ 0.5773 Learn more about Reploy (RAI) price

Reploy (RAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Reploy (RAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RAI's tokenomics, explore RAI token's live price!

