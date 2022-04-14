PIBBLE (PIB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PIBBLE (PIB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PIBBLE (PIB) Information Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT. Official Website: https://pibble.io Whitepaper: https://pibble.gitbook.io/pibble-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1864ce27e9f7517047933caae530674e8c70b8a7 Buy PIB Now!

PIBBLE (PIB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PIBBLE (PIB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.41M $ 11.41M $ 11.41M Total Supply: $ 30.00B $ 30.00B $ 30.00B Circulating Supply: $ 24.15B $ 24.15B $ 24.15B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.18M $ 14.18M $ 14.18M All-Time High: $ 0.004 $ 0.004 $ 0.004 All-Time Low: $ 0.000056931377751 $ 0.000056931377751 $ 0.000056931377751 Current Price: $ 0.0004726 $ 0.0004726 $ 0.0004726 Learn more about PIBBLE (PIB) price

PIBBLE (PIB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PIBBLE (PIB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PIB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PIB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PIB's tokenomics, explore PIB token's live price!

