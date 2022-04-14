PAID Network (PAID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PAID Network (PAID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PAID Network (PAID) Information PAID is a Decentralised Crowdfunding Platform with the mission to provide highly vetted projects and founders bringing brilliant ideas with crowd-sourced funding for the benefit of all and particularly in terms of transparency, security and efficiency. Official Website: https://paidnetwork.com/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x655a51e6803faf50d4ace80fa501af2f29c856cf Buy PAID Now!

PAID Network (PAID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PAID Network (PAID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.37M $ 9.37M $ 9.37M Total Supply: $ 594.72M $ 594.72M $ 594.72M Circulating Supply: $ 514.70M $ 514.70M $ 514.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.82M $ 10.82M $ 10.82M All-Time High: $ 0.183 $ 0.183 $ 0.183 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0182 $ 0.0182 $ 0.0182 Learn more about PAID Network (PAID) price

PAID Network (PAID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PAID Network (PAID) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAID's tokenomics, explore PAID token's live price!

How to Buy PAID Interested in adding PAID Network (PAID) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PAID, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PAID on MEXC now!

PAID Network (PAID) Price History Analyzing the price history of PAID helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PAID Price History now!

PAID Price Prediction Want to know where PAID might be heading? Our PAID price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PAID token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!