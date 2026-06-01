OSCAR (OSCAR) Tokenomics

OSCAR (OSCAR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into OSCAR (OSCAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-06-12 03:40:24 (UTC+8)
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OSCAR (OSCAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for OSCAR (OSCAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 509.20K
$ 509.20K$ 509.20K
Total Supply:
$ 890.73M
$ 890.73M$ 890.73M
Circulating Supply:
$ 890.73M
$ 890.73M$ 890.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 509.20K
$ 509.20K$ 509.20K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02294087
$ 0.02294087$ 0.02294087
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00053897
$ 0.00053897$ 0.00053897
Current Price:
$ 0.00057291
$ 0.00057291$ 0.00057291

OSCAR (OSCAR) Information

Oscar is a famous meme featuring a Shiba on a trampoline that went viral on the internet. It was also the first meme Ryoshi used when he introduced the Shiba Inu token to the world in the well-known Medium article titled All Hail The Shiba! (August 2, 2020).

Oscar appears in this article, with Ryoshi himself commenting, “Next we tell some more frens and WOW MOON LAMBO PUMPPPPPPY." Many might say this was Ryoshi’s own prophecy, predicting that Oscar would one day come into existence.

Now, Oscar is a CTO token embraced and guided by the Shiba community, and it also enjoys the support of Paradox Designer. Paradox was alongside Ryoshi from day one of the Shiba Inu token's creation, playing a crucial role in its success as the first member in Ryoshi’s Telegram group and also on Discord. Moreover, Paradox Designer is the artist behind the iconic Shiba Inu token logo, which is now recognized and famous worldwide.

Official Website:
https://www.oscartoken.com/
Whitepaper:
http://woofpaper.online/

OSCAR (OSCAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of OSCAR (OSCAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of OSCAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many OSCAR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand OSCAR's tokenomics, explore OSCAR token's live price!

OSCAR Price Prediction

Want to know where OSCAR might be heading? Our OSCAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

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Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

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