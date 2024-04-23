Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Osaka Protocol (OSAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Information Bringing the original rules of Shiba Inu back, OSAKA PROTOCOL was created to follow the vision of legendary Ryoshi by bringing back true decentralization to teh people. Official Website: https://osaka.win Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/NKaTB5vC3srLog8W7jzdjnejig2iH8eDpkDM31Dosak Buy OSAK Now!

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Osaka Protocol (OSAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 138.54M $ 138.54M $ 138.54M Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 750.87T $ 750.87T $ 750.87T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 184.50M $ 184.50M $ 184.50M All-Time High: $ 0.000000488 $ 0.000000488 $ 0.000000488 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000230262745 $ 0.000000000230262745 $ 0.000000000230262745 Current Price: $ 0.0000001845 $ 0.0000001845 $ 0.0000001845 Learn more about Osaka Protocol (OSAK) price

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OSAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OSAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OSAK's tokenomics, explore OSAK token's live price!

