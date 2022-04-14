Napoli Fan Token (NAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Napoli Fan Token (NAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Napoli Fan Token (NAP) Information The Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli Fan Token allows $NAP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on team decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions, and in doing so, earn rewards and money-can't-buy experiences. Official Website: https://www.socios.com/ssc-napoli-what-is-a-fan-token/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xbe7f1ebb1fd6246844e093b04991ae0e66d12c77 Buy NAP Now!

Napoli Fan Token (NAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Napoli Fan Token (NAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.12M $ 3.12M $ 3.12M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 4.32M $ 4.32M $ 4.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.22M $ 7.22M $ 7.22M All-Time High: $ 12.409 $ 12.409 $ 12.409 All-Time Low: $ 0.43330404301464787 $ 0.43330404301464787 $ 0.43330404301464787 Current Price: $ 0.7222 $ 0.7222 $ 0.7222 Learn more about Napoli Fan Token (NAP) price

Napoli Fan Token (NAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Napoli Fan Token (NAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAP's tokenomics, explore NAP token's live price!

How to Buy NAP Interested in adding Napoli Fan Token (NAP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NAP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NAP on MEXC now!

Napoli Fan Token (NAP) Price History Analyzing the price history of NAP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NAP Price History now!

NAP Price Prediction Want to know where NAP might be heading? Our NAP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NAP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!