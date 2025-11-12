MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Tokenomics

MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-12 03:45:55 (UTC+8)
MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 6.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 11.82M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0497
All-Time Low:
$ 0.001090839978500265
Current Price:
$ 0.00197
MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Information

MMON is a utility-driven ERC-20 token at the core of a growing Web3 gaming ecosystem that combines casual online games, meme culture, and blockchain-based incentives. The token is natively integrated into its own gaming platform, where MMON is used as both an access token and a reward mechanism. All games are powered by transparent smart contract systems, ensuring fairness and reliability.

Official Website:
mmon.ai
Whitepaper:
https://mmon.ai/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x5Bc93BAB1291885A76644a49f52050Cf73e1DCa8

MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MMON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MMON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Price History

Analyzing the price history of MMON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

