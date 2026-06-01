mini (MINI) Tokenomics
mini (MINI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for mini (MINI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
mini (MINI) Information
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mini (MINI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of mini (MINI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MINI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MINI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MINI's tokenomics, explore MINI token's live price!
MINI Price Prediction
Want to know where MINI might be heading? Our MINI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
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Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
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