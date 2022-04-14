Mamo (MAMO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mamo (MAMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mamo (MAMO) Information $MAMO is a smart financial assistant and Web3 dApp designed for everyday users. Its goal is to help users track, grow, and understand their money in a simple, clear, and stress-free way. It emphasizes small deposits and consistent habits, leveraging intelligent financial tools and geo-aware technology to deliver a more personalized financial experience. Official Website: https://mamo.bot Whitepaper: https://mamo.gitbook.io/mamo Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x7300b37dfdfab110d83290a29dfb31b1740219fe Buy MAMO Now!

Mamo (MAMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mamo (MAMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 118.94M $ 118.94M $ 118.94M All-Time High: $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 All-Time Low: $ 0.008852057250820835 $ 0.008852057250820835 $ 0.008852057250820835 Current Price: $ 0.11894 $ 0.11894 $ 0.11894 Learn more about Mamo (MAMO) price

Mamo (MAMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mamo (MAMO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAMO's tokenomics, explore MAMO token's live price!

