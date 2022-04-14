LUFFY (LUFFY) Tokenomics
Luffy was founded in August 2021 with the sole purpose of building an entire ecosystem for investors and fans alike. Luffy is creating a safe and exciting space for investors and fans alike with modernized tooling, advanced DeFi platforms, education, P2E gaming, metaverse, and world-class artwork as well as to help underpaid anime and manga artists. Luffy's mission is "Becoming the leader of meme and anime tokens". Luffy is a community-driven token built on the most secure and well-established blockchain, “The Ethereum network,” allowing investors and fans to stay decentralized. "Luffy has consistently delivered on each promise since its launch. Our goal is to establish a credible token with real-world utilities. Our dedication is unmatched. We will not relinquish our efforts and continuously update our roadmap as new innovations occur." - Luffy Team
LUFFY (LUFFY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LUFFY (LUFFY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUFFY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUFFY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
LUFFY (LUFFY) Price History
Analyzing the price history of LUFFY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
LUFFY Price Prediction
Want to know where LUFFY might be heading? Our LUFFY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
