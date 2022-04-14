LOUD (LOUD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LOUD (LOUD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LOUD (LOUD) Information Loud is an experiment that explores perpetual incentives for social engagement. The core idea: what happens when you reward people for talking about a coin, forever? Every week, trading volume generates swap fees that get distributed to the top contributors of Loud's mindshare - creating a sustainable cycle of engagement and rewards. Official Website: https://www.stayloud.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/EJZJpNa4tDZ3kYdcRZgaAtaKm3fLJ5akmyPkCaKmfWvd Buy LOUD Now!

LOUD (LOUD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 378.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.0338
All-Time Low: $ 0.000330031935398283
Current Price: $ 0.000378

LOUD (LOUD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LOUD (LOUD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of LOUD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOUD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

