Klever (KLV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Klever (KLV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Klever (KLV) Information Klever (KLV) is a crypto wallet ecosystem serving over 2.5 million total users and 140k daily active users worldwide with Klever App, Klever Swap and Klever OS. Klever's emerging platforms Klever Blockchain, Klever Exchange and Klever Bank are set to launch this year, all powered by the utility token KLV. KLV serves as the fuel for the entire Klever ecosystem, and ensures reduced Klever Swap fees. KLV Staking allows users to earn a passive income, with 72% of all KLV in circulation currently frozen and staked by Klever users. Official Website: https://klever.io/en Whitepaper: https://klever.finance/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Klever-Exchange-Whitepaper-v.1.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://tronscan.io/#/token20/TVj7RNVHy6thbM7BWdSe9G6gXwKhjhdNZS Buy KLV Now!

Klever (KLV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Klever (KLV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.134 $ 0.134 $ 0.134 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00235 $ 0.00235 $ 0.00235 Learn more about Klever (KLV) price

Klever (KLV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Klever (KLV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KLV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KLV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KLV's tokenomics, explore KLV token's live price!

How to Buy KLV Interested in adding Klever (KLV) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KLV, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KLV on MEXC now!

Klever (KLV) Price History Analyzing the price history of KLV helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KLV Price History now!

KLV Price Prediction Want to know where KLV might be heading? Our KLV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KLV token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!