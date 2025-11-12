John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.57M $ 12.57M $ 12.57M All-Time High: $ 0.04351 $ 0.04351 $ 0.04351 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.01257 $ 0.01257 $ 0.01257

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Information Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- | Mini App is a next-generation football game that combines the globally beloved Captain Tsubasa with the power of Web3. JOHN plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of the entire ecosystem as the game evolves, ensuring that players can enjoy its long-term value. Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- | Mini App is a next-generation football game that combines the globally beloved Captain Tsubasa with the power of Web3. JOHN plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of the entire ecosystem as the game evolves, ensuring that players can enjoy its long-term value. Official Website: https://ton.tsubasa-rivals.com/ Whitepaper: https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/captain-tsubasa-rivals-mini-app Block Explorer: https://kaiascan.io/token/0x050be4454495579b8d943d795ee3d8b6df4eb7c1?tabId=tokenTransfer&page=1

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JOHN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JOHN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JOHN's tokenomics, explore JOHN token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of JOHN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

