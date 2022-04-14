ISKRA Token (ISK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ISKRA Token (ISK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ISKRA Token (ISK) Information Iskra is a web3 gaming platform that provides players and game developers with a premier destination to explore the thrill and excitement of Web3 games. Our ultimate mission is to create breaking ground in the Web3 gaming world and lead the way into a new era of blockchain entertainment. Iskra is redefining the way people play games with web3 for the future of play. Official Website: https://iskra.world/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.iskra.world/summary/iskra-the-future-of-play Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x17d2628D30F8e9E966c9Ba831c9B9b01ea8Ea75C

ISKRA Token (ISK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 1.86M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 383.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.85M All-Time High: $ 0.3015 All-Time Low: $ 0.004305575490168477 Current Price: $ 0.00485

ISKRA Token (ISK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ISKRA Token (ISK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ISK's tokenomics, explore ISK token's live price!

