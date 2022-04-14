HyperCycle (HYPC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HyperCycle (HYPC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HyperCycle (HYPC) Information HyperCycle is a new Layer 0++ blockchain architecture designed for secure high-speed and inexpensive on-chain execution of microservices, particularly (but not limited to) those related to AI. This article provides an overview of the HyperCycle design, which leverages the TODA/IP ledgerless blockchain, the TODA asset model, and SingularityNET's Proof of Reputation system. Official Website: https://www.hypercycle.ai/ Whitepaper: https://www.hypercycle.ai/_files/ugd/54374c_e63d05ba5b2e4623a560da7097eb5781.pdf Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xeA7B7DC089c9a4A916B5a7a37617f59fD54e37E4

HyperCycle (HYPC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HyperCycle (HYPC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.63M Total Supply: $ 2.15B Circulating Supply: $ 155.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 91.83M All-Time High: $ 1.18 All-Time Low: $ 0.01708075677783095 Current Price: $ 0.04276

HyperCycle (HYPC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HyperCycle (HYPC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HYPC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HYPC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

