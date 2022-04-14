HPT (HPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HPT (HPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HPT (HPT) Information The Huobipool Token is a proof of interest for the Huobi Mine Pool, with a constant total issuance of 10 billion. The Huobi Mine Pool will airdrop 51% of its profits to community builders based on the contribution of community contributors. The incentive mode is gradually released to the community through investment mining and computing mining mode. Official Website: https://www.huobipool.com/ Whitepaper: https://huobi-pool-service.s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com/prd/hpt/doc/HuobipoolTokenWhitepaperEN.pdf Buy HPT Now!

HPT (HPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HPT (HPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: -- -- -- All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: -- -- -- Learn more about HPT (HPT) price

HPT (HPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HPT (HPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HPT's tokenomics, explore HPT token's live price!

How to Buy HPT Interested in adding HPT (HPT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy HPT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy HPT on MEXC now!

HPT (HPT) Price History Analyzing the price history of HPT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HPT Price History now!

HPT Price Prediction Want to know where HPT might be heading? Our HPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HPT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!