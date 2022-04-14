GameSwift (GSWIFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GameSwift (GSWIFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GameSwift (GSWIFT) Information GameSwift is a modular blockchain based on zkEVM technology. Together with its gaming platform, GameSwift offers a comprehensive and user friendly solution for games, gamers, and Web3 investors. The platform features a unified token that accrues value from all games and players within the GameSwift ecosystem. Official Website: https://gswift.community/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.gameswift.io/gameswift/documents/gameswift/GameSwift%20-%20Litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x580e933d90091b9ce380740e3a4a39c67eb85b4c Buy GSWIFT Now!

GameSwift (GSWIFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GameSwift (GSWIFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.93M $ 2.93M $ 2.93M Total Supply: $ 1.40B $ 1.40B $ 1.40B Circulating Supply: $ 360.77M $ 360.77M $ 360.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.34M $ 11.34M $ 11.34M All-Time High: $ 1.389 $ 1.389 $ 1.389 All-Time Low: $ 0.005880974498583338 $ 0.005880974498583338 $ 0.005880974498583338 Current Price: $ 0.008123 $ 0.008123 $ 0.008123 Learn more about GameSwift (GSWIFT) price

GameSwift (GSWIFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GameSwift (GSWIFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GSWIFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GSWIFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GSWIFT's tokenomics, explore GSWIFT token's live price!

