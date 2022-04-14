Gems (GEMS) Tokenomics

Gems (GEMS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Gems (GEMS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Gems (GEMS) Information

Gems is a distinguished digital asset launchpad, uniquely positioned within the digital asset arena. Our mission is to unearth genuine 'gems' in the cryptocurrency landscape through rigorous due diligence. We aim to enrich a robust ecosystem for blockchain projects by focusing on launching innovative ventures, expanding communities, penetrating new markets, and leveraging our international network of leaders and supporters to partake in the early stages of these groundbreaking projects.

Official Website:
https://gems.vip
Whitepaper:
https://gems.vip/whitepaper.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x3010ccb5419f1ef26d40a7cd3f0d707a0fa127dc

Gems (GEMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gems (GEMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 40.30M
$ 40.30M$ 40.30M
Total Supply:
$ 843.30M
$ 843.30M$ 843.30M
Circulating Supply:
$ 399.93M
$ 399.93M$ 399.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 84.97M
$ 84.97M$ 84.97M
All-Time High:
$ 0.40001
$ 0.40001$ 0.40001
All-Time Low:
$ 0.013651603284725885
$ 0.013651603284725885$ 0.013651603284725885
Current Price:
$ 0.10076
$ 0.10076$ 0.10076

Gems (GEMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Gems (GEMS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GEMS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GEMS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GEMS's tokenomics, explore GEMS token's live price!

How to Buy GEMS

Interested in adding Gems (GEMS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GEMS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

Gems (GEMS) Price History

Analyzing the price history of GEMS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

GEMS Price Prediction

Want to know where GEMS might be heading? Our GEMS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.