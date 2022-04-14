Gamer Arena (GAU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gamer Arena (GAU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gamer Arena (GAU) Information Gamer Arena is a competitive gaming platform where gamers get rewarded for gaming skills, efforts, and loyalties through the Challenge & Earn model powered by blockchain technology. Official Website: https://about.gamerarena.com/ Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xCa8EBfB8e1460Aaac7c272CB9053B3D42412AAc2 Buy GAU Now!

Gamer Arena (GAU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gamer Arena (GAU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.16M $ 1.16M $ 1.16M All-Time High: $ 0.1949 $ 0.1949 $ 0.1949 All-Time Low: $ 0.000834290964170406 $ 0.000834290964170406 $ 0.000834290964170406 Current Price: $ 0.002327 $ 0.002327 $ 0.002327 Learn more about Gamer Arena (GAU) price

Gamer Arena (GAU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gamer Arena (GAU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GAU's tokenomics, explore GAU token's live price!

