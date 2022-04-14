GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP) Information GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant. Official Website: https://gmeethereum.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc56c7a0eaa804f854b536a5f3d5f49d2ec4b12b8 Buy GAMESTOP Now!

GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.58M $ 29.58M $ 29.58M Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 411.30B $ 411.30B $ 411.30B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.25M $ 30.25M $ 30.25M All-Time High: $ 0.00042 $ 0.00042 $ 0.00042 All-Time Low: $ 0.000002602616451368 $ 0.000002602616451368 $ 0.000002602616451368 Current Price: $ 0.00007191 $ 0.00007191 $ 0.00007191 Learn more about GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP) price

GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAMESTOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAMESTOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GAMESTOP's tokenomics, explore GAMESTOP token's live price!

GAMESTOP (GAMESTOP) Price History Analyzing the price history of GAMESTOP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

GAMESTOP Price Prediction Want to know where GAMESTOP might be heading? Our GAMESTOP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

