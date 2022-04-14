FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FUTURECOIN (FUTURE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) Information A project launched in 2021 with the purpose of creating a more stable, promising and safer virtual coin than those already on the market. FUTURECOIN is meant to offer investors the possibility to invest in the future, so we want this coin to offer financial data on all the projects behind it, 100% transparency, and investors to be rewarded with a percentage of the profits coming from the launched projects. Official Website: https://e-futurecoin.com Whitepaper: https://assets.e-futurecoin.com/Future-Coin-WP.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9FBff386a9405b4C98329824418ec02b5C20976b Buy FUTURE Now!

FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FUTURECOIN (FUTURE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 119.68M $ 119.68M $ 119.68M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.57M $ 13.57M $ 13.57M All-Time High: $ 3.0001 $ 3.0001 $ 3.0001 All-Time Low: $ 0.000007321077276589 $ 0.000007321077276589 $ 0.000007321077276589 Current Price: $ 0.11337 $ 0.11337 $ 0.11337 Learn more about FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) price

FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUTURE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUTURE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUTURE's tokenomics, explore FUTURE token's live price!

Interested in adding FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FUTURE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) Price History Analyzing the price history of FUTURE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

FUTURE Price Prediction Want to know where FUTURE might be heading? Our FUTURE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

