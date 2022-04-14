FNCY (FNCY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FNCY (FNCY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FNCY (FNCY) Information FNCY is BNB Application Side Chain focused on connecting real life benefits to digital entertainment. With proven-record in game development and operation, FNCY strives to realize mass adoption of Web 3.0 with casual and accessible content. Collaborating with external game studios, IP holders, and content creators, FNCY has secured scalability and sustainability that the crypto market is in strong need of. Official Website: https://fncy.world Block Explorer: https://fncyscan.fncy.world Buy FNCY Now!

FNCY (FNCY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FNCY (FNCY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.69M $ 1.69M $ 1.69M Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.12B $ 1.12B $ 1.12B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.00M $ 3.00M $ 3.00M All-Time High: $ 0.1251 $ 0.1251 $ 0.1251 All-Time Low: $ 0.001467600587270462 $ 0.001467600587270462 $ 0.001467600587270462 Current Price: $ 0.0015 $ 0.0015 $ 0.0015 Learn more about FNCY (FNCY) price

FNCY (FNCY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FNCY (FNCY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FNCY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FNCY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FNCY's tokenomics, explore FNCY token's live price!

How to Buy FNCY Interested in adding FNCY (FNCY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FNCY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FNCY on MEXC now!

FNCY (FNCY) Price History Analyzing the price history of FNCY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FNCY Price History now!

FNCY Price Prediction Want to know where FNCY might be heading? Our FNCY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FNCY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!