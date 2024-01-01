Fractal Bitcoin (FB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fractal Bitcoin (FB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fractal Bitcoin (FB) Information Fractal Bitcoin is the only Bitcoin scaling solution that uses the Bitcoin Core code itself to recursively scale unlimited layers. It enables infinite scalability and seamless integration with Bitcoin, allowing it to support internet-scale applications while maintaining high consistency with Bitcoin's core principles. Official Website: https://fractalbitcoin.io Whitepaper: https://www.notion.so/fractal-bitcoin/2024-01-Fractal-Bitcoin-v0-0-9-04c62c379d6846c7b6163fcd1fb9d566 Block Explorer: https://explorer.unisat.io/fractal-mainnet/ Buy FB Now!

Fractal Bitcoin (FB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fractal Bitcoin (FB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 26.32M
Total Supply: $ 210.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 61.14M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 90.41M
All-Time High: $ 29.01
All-Time Low: $ 0.3991421451273686
Current Price: $ 0.4305

Fractal Bitcoin (FB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fractal Bitcoin (FB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FB's tokenomics, explore FB token's live price!

