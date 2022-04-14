DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) Information DeepFakeAI is a program designed to allow users to create deepfakes with just a few clicks, utilizing the corollary token $FAKEAI to turn a useful and entertaining tool into the backbone of a token built to increase in value. Official Website: https://fakeai.io/ Whitepaper: https://fakeai.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5aef5bba19e6a1644805bd4f5c93c8557b87c62c Buy FAKEAI Now!

DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.96M $ 1.96M $ 1.96M All-Time High: $ 0.046499 $ 0.046499 $ 0.046499 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001313484709658 $ 0.00001313484709658 $ 0.00001313484709658 Current Price: $ 0.00196 $ 0.00196 $ 0.00196 Learn more about DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) price

DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FAKEAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAKEAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FAKEAI's tokenomics, explore FAKEAI token's live price!

