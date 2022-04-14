Exverse (EXVG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Exverse (EXVG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Exverse (EXVG) Information Exverse is a new AI-powered free-to-play shooter that provides players with an unmatched and immersive gaming experience. With its intricate world customization, lore, and novel gameplay systems, all built on Unreal Engine 5. The Exverse universe encompasses three distinct planets, each with a unique set of offerings for players to explore. Players will be able to own, trade, sell & rent their in-game assets through our in-game marketplace. Official Website: https://exv.io/ Whitepaper: https://litepaper.exverse.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xBb7D61D2511fD2e63F02178ca9B663458Af9FC63 Buy EXVG Now!

Exverse (EXVG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Exverse (EXVG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 120.95K $ 120.95K $ 120.95K Total Supply: $ 400.00M $ 400.00M $ 400.00M Circulating Supply: $ 32.16M $ 32.16M $ 32.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.50M $ 1.50M $ 1.50M All-Time High: $ 0.44607 $ 0.44607 $ 0.44607 All-Time Low: $ 0.003097718623845186 $ 0.003097718623845186 $ 0.003097718623845186 Current Price: $ 0.003761 $ 0.003761 $ 0.003761 Learn more about Exverse (EXVG) price

Exverse (EXVG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Exverse (EXVG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXVG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXVG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EXVG's tokenomics, explore EXVG token's live price!

How to Buy EXVG Interested in adding Exverse (EXVG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EXVG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy EXVG on MEXC now!

Exverse (EXVG) Price History Analyzing the price history of EXVG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore EXVG Price History now!

EXVG Price Prediction Want to know where EXVG might be heading? Our EXVG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EXVG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!