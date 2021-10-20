Evrynet (EVRY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Evrynet (EVRY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Evrynet (EVRY) Information Evrynet is an intelligent financial service platform that allows "Evryone" to be able to build financial products and services. As our first dApps, Evrynet is building a high-speed hybrid-DEX (Evry.Finance) and cross-chain bridge (EvryHub) to provide a next generation CeDeFi Interexchange for both traditional and digital world with Evrynet as the ecosystem's operating system Official Website: https://evrynet.io Whitepaper: https://evrynet.io/pdf/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd7dcd9b99787c619b4d57979521258d1a7267ad7

Evrynet (EVRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 65.59K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 40.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.62M All-Time High: $ 0.9 All-Time Low: $ 0.001175738247995547 Current Price: $ 0.001624

Evrynet (EVRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Evrynet (EVRY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EVRY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EVRY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EVRY's tokenomics, explore EVRY token's live price!

