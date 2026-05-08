DEBT ($DEBT) Tokenomics
DEBT ($DEBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DEBT ($DEBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DEBT ($DEBT) Information
$DEBT is a community-driven token built on the Solana blockchain that prioritizes transparency, consistency, and long-term participation over short-term speculation. The project functions as a social and cultural hub where users engage through open discussion, recurring Twitter Spaces, and community-led initiatives. $DEBT does not employ transaction taxes, rebasing mechanics, or artificial incentives, and instead focuses on organic participation and visibility. Token supply has been actively managed through manual burns and token lockups to reduce circulating supply over time. The project is supported by a custom-built website that displays live token metrics, participation tools, community profiles, and forums, allowing contributors to interact without relying on third-party platforms alone.
DEBT ($DEBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DEBT ($DEBT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $DEBT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $DEBT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $DEBT's tokenomics, explore $DEBT token's live price!
$DEBT Price Prediction
Want to know where $DEBT might be heading? Our $DEBT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
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Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
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