$DEBT is a community-driven token built on the Solana blockchain that prioritizes transparency, consistency, and long-term participation over short-term speculation. The project functions as a social and cultural hub where users engage through open discussion, recurring Twitter Spaces, and community-led initiatives. $DEBT does not employ transaction taxes, rebasing mechanics, or artificial incentives, and instead focuses on organic participation and visibility. Token supply has been actively managed through manual burns and token lockups to reduce circulating supply over time. The project is supported by a custom-built website that displays live token metrics, participation tools, community profiles, and forums, allowing contributors to interact without relying on third-party platforms alone.