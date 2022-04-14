Cornucopias (COPI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cornucopias (COPI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cornucopias (COPI) Information An MMO where player-driven economies and a thirst for adventure rule the bubbleverse. Challenge other players to mini-games, create digital assets that you actually own, and discover the truth behind what awaits you beyond the domes. Official Website: https://www.cornucopias.io Whitepaper: https://copiwiki.cornucopias.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xfea292e5ea4510881bdb840e3cec63abd43f936f

Cornucopias (COPI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cornucopias (COPI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.57M $ 19.57M $ 19.57M Total Supply: $ 3.84B $ 3.84B $ 3.84B Circulating Supply: $ 1.03B $ 1.03B $ 1.03B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 72.77M $ 72.77M $ 72.77M All-Time High: $ 0.1095 $ 0.1095 $ 0.1095 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.01895 $ 0.01895 $ 0.01895 Learn more about Cornucopias (COPI) price

Cornucopias (COPI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cornucopias (COPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COPI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COPI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COPI's tokenomics, explore COPI token's live price!

