Cointel (COLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cointel (COLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cointel (COLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cointel (COLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.02M $ 12.02M $ 12.02M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 566.35M $ 566.35M $ 566.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 212.30M $ 212.30M $ 212.30M All-Time High: $ 0.048 $ 0.048 $ 0.048 All-Time Low: $ 0.02113617289465166 $ 0.02113617289465166 $ 0.02113617289465166 Current Price: $ 0.02123 $ 0.02123 $ 0.02123 Learn more about Cointel (COLS) price Buy COLS Now!

Cointel (COLS) Information COINTEL is an AI-native crypto intelligence and education platform built to simplify Web3. With predictive insights, real-time news, scam detection, and gamified learning, COINTEL helps users cut through noise, stay protected, and master crypto. COINTEL is an AI-native crypto intelligence and education platform built to simplify Web3. With predictive insights, real-time news, scam detection, and gamified learning, COINTEL helps users cut through noise, stay protected, and master crypto. Official Website: https://cointel.global/ Block Explorer: https://avascan.info/blockchain/all/address/0x97f2624D5f99A953AE5574ea57d3268785941DE4/transactions/internal

Cointel (COLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cointel (COLS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COLS's tokenomics, explore COLS token's live price!

Cointel (COLS) Price History Analyzing the price history of COLS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

