chad (CHAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into chad (CHAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

chad (CHAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for chad (CHAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 420.65K $ 420.65K $ 420.65K Total Supply: $ 998.96M $ 998.96M $ 998.96M Circulating Supply: $ 998.96M $ 998.96M $ 998.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 420.65K $ 420.65K $ 420.65K All-Time High: $ 0.00176451 $ 0.00176451 $ 0.00176451 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00042016 $ 0.00042016 $ 0.00042016 Learn more about chad (CHAD) price Buy CHAD Now!

chad (CHAD) Information Chad is a Solana-based community token that embraces confidence, resilience, and internet meme culture. Built for fast, low-cost transactions on the Solana blockchain, Chad brings together holders who enjoy strong communities, viral content, and long-term ecosystem growth. The project focuses on expanding its reach through marketing, partnerships, and community engagement while delivering a fun, transparent, and accessible experience for both new and experienced crypto users. Official Website: https://www.yochad.wtf/

chad (CHAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of chad (CHAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHAD's tokenomics, explore CHAD token's live price!

CHAD Price Prediction Want to know where CHAD might be heading? Our CHAD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CHAD token's Price Prediction now!

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