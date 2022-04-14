Catizen (CATI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Catizen (CATI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Catizen (CATI) Information Catizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a "PLAY-TO-AIRDROP" model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay. Official Website: https://catizen.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.catizen.ai/ Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQD-cvR0Nz6XAyRBvbhz-abTrRC6sI5tvHvvpeQraV9UAAD7

Catizen (CATI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catizen (CATI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.58M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 325.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.60M All-Time High: $ 1.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.06848760725608903 Current Price: $ 0.0816

Catizen (CATI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Catizen (CATI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CATI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CATI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy CATI Interested in adding Catizen (CATI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CATI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Catizen (CATI) Price History Analyzing the price history of CATI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

CATI Price Prediction Want to know where CATI might be heading? Our CATI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

