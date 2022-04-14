CARV (CARV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CARV (CARV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CARV (CARV) Information CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond. Official Website: https://carv.io Whitepaper: https://docs.carv.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AFJtnuqGMaj5jAo6Pwxo28r1f7XAXXTSA8q3rG3q8b4A Buy CARV Now!

CARV (CARV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CARV (CARV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 90.75M $ 90.75M $ 90.75M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 294.08M $ 294.08M $ 294.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.5265 $ 1.5265 $ 1.5265 All-Time Low: $ 0.21776804352245696 $ 0.21776804352245696 $ 0.21776804352245696 Current Price: $ 0.3086 $ 0.3086 $ 0.3086 Learn more about CARV (CARV) price

CARV (CARV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CARV (CARV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CARV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CARV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CARV's tokenomics, explore CARV token's live price!

